Governing Council reviews functioning of SMVD Gurukul

KATRA: The 26th meeting of Governing Council for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra was held here on Saturday, wherein a number of important decisions were taken, inter-alia, for enhancing employability of the students, passing out from Gurukul.

In this context, the Governing Council decided that practical and vocational training will be imparted to Shastri Class students of Gurukul in Vedic Mantras, Karam Kand, Jyotish, Vastu Shastra and other religious ceremonies and rituals. Towards realisation of the objective, the meeting also decided to set up a Counseling Cell to guide students about various career options and available opportunities.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof Yugal Kishore Mishra; Prof Vishwamurti Shastri; Hem Kant Prasher, Chief Accounts Officer; Dr Arvind Karwani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Shrine Board and Administrator of Gurukul; Gopal Dass Sharma, Head Pujari Bhawan and Dr Dhananjay Mishra, Principal of Gurukul.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhan emphasised on enhancement of functional knowledge and expertise of Gurukul students alongside focusing on academics enabling them to find adequate employment opportunities, once they pass out from the Gurukul.

While reviewing the functioning of Smart Classes introduced in Gurukul, the GC desired that the available technology should be optimally utilised for enhancing the knowledge base of students for ensuring effective teaching and learning process of Sanskrit language in the institution, which is being developed as a ‘centre of excellence’.

The meeting also discussed arrangements for the annual day function of the Gurukul to be held on 30 August. The GC was also informed about the to-date status with regard to starting of Post-Graduation course in Vedic Studies by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Underscoring the importance of organising study visits for students to various places of spiritual, historical, cultural and educational interest, the GC approved a proposal for organising ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour for students of Shastri Part-III of Gurukul during 2019-20 academic session to visit various parts of the country.

The Principal of Gurukul apprised that presently 177 students are studying from class 6th to Shastri Part-III in the fully residential institution, which was established by the Shrine Board in 2010. Education, boarding, lodging, books, uniforms etc are being provided to students by the Shrine Board totally free of cost. The Board has also made elaborate arrangements for indoor and outdoor games at Gurukul, besides organising debate competitions and other co-curricular activities for overall personality development of students.