Governing Council re-constituted for rehabilitation of terrorism victims

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday re-constituted Governing Council for Rehabilitation of Widows, Orphans, Handicapped and Old Persons (Victims of terrorism).

“In supersession of all previous Government Orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of Governing Council for Rehabilitation of Widows, Orphans, Handicapped and Old Persons (Victims of terrorism),” reads GAD order.

“The Governing Council will be headed by Lieutenant Governor J&K as its Chairman and Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor as Vice-Chairman while Chief Secretary, J&K, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department J&K, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, Administrative Secretary, Home Department, J&K, Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Commissioner/ Secretary, Social Welfare Department J&K, Secretary, National Foundation for Communal Harmony, New Delhi, Executive Director J&K Rehabilitation Council will be its Members. Non-official members shall be notified separately,” it added.