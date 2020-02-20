Governing Committee for J&K Child Protection Society re-constituted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday re-constituted Governing Committee for J&K Child Protection Society. “In supersession of all previous Government Orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of Governing Committee for J&K Child Protection Society,”reads GAD order.

“The Governing Committee will be headed by Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Home Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will be its Member,” it added.