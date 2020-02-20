Governing Committee for J&K Child Protection Society re-constituted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Wednesday re-constituted Governing Committee for J&K Child Protection Society. “In supersession of all previous Government Orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of Governing Committee for J&K Child Protection Society,”reads GAD order. “The Governing Committee will be headed by Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Home Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will be its Member,” it added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper