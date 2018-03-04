‘GOVERNANCE AT ITS BEST’ Retired Dir Education grants recognition to 5 private schools

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Setting yet another example of ‘good governance’, retired Director School Education, Jammu, Ravinder Singh continues to serve ‘vested’ interest of managements of selected private schools even after attaining superannuation.

Ravinder Singh, despite hanging up his boots on February 28, 2018, seems to be hanging around his office premises and even according formal approval to various private schools.

Believe it or not, Ravinder Singh has accorded sanction to five private institutions three days after his retirement to run academic classes till March 2023.

Three days after relinquishing his charge as Director, School Education Jammu Ravinder Singh on Saturday issued orders granting recognition to five private schools.

According to orders uploaded on the website of Directorate of School Education, Shiv Shakti Public School, Devipur, Akhnoor, New Light Public School, Chak Kirpalpur Zone Jourian, Anupama Public School, Chak Largan, Bajalta, Dogra Modern Public School, Tridwan Zone Lakhanpur, Zenith Frontier Public School, Mahalla Zone, Gundana, Doda have been accorded recognition /permission to run classes up to class VIII till ending March 2023 for academic purpose only subject to the condition that they shall provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Fire and Emergency Services Department and building safety certificates of rented building within 60 days, otherwise their recognition /permission shall be withdrawn.

The sanction orders were issued by the School Education Department on the basis of inspection reports furnished by the Inspecting Officers and Chief Education Officers of Jammu, Kathua and Doda and NoCs issued by the different departments.

The other conditions laid down in the sanction read… “That there shall be no enhancement of the fee of the students without the approval of Chairman fee fixation committee… That the school management shall follow all the orders pertaining to schools issued by government from time to time and government reserves the right to cancel or suspend the permission, if found, indulging in activities in contravention to orders/directions… That the school management shall abide by the directions issued under J&K School Education Act 2002 and other orders of state government… That the school management shall remain open to inspection of the school by the designated authorities if the government… That the school management shall appoint only graduate and above candidates as teachers in future in compliance to SRO 290 dated September 6, 2016… That only those text books which have been approved by the J&K Board of School Education shall be prescribed for the students”. The surprising development has raised questions over the working of the School Education Department where officers are allowed to sign government orders even after hanging their boots. The retired officer, involved in ‘racket’ enjoyed political patronage.

Surfacing of the ‘racket’ has unnerved the PDP-BJP government that, according to sources, is contemplating thorough probe to ascertain the authentication of orders and how these were signed by an officer even after demitting his office. Former Education Minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “It is very strange that sanction orders dated March 3, 2018 are issued by Director School Education Ravinder Singh, who attained superannuation on February 28, 2018. Why should not he be booked and arrested?”

“This is only a tip of the iceberg while the former Director is involved in scams of gargantuan proportions, including wholesale illegal, premature transfers on extraneous considerations. He is involved in illegal transfers and attachments, withdrawal of HRA in favour of ineligible employees in crores”, Singh claimed.

Here it is relevant to mention that on Feb 28, 2018, as Ravinder Singh attained superannuation, the Secretary, School Education Farooq Ahmad Shah had ordered vide government order number 247-Edu of 2018 dated Feb 28, 2018 that Abdul Rashid War, State Project Director Sarva Shisha Abhiyan (SSA) has been given additional charge of the post of Director School Education Jammu pending posting of a suitable officer by the GAD.