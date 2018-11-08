Goverdhan Pooja held

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: Goverdhan Pooja was held today in Thakurdwara Khoohwala under the aegis of 1008 Mahamandleshwar Swami Santosh Dass Moni Ji in which 156 types of eatable were presented for Bhog.
On this occasion the religious Mantra-Ucharan was held by the Pandits according to the tradition followed by Vishal Bhandara. Mahamandleshwar Moni Ji delivered the religious discourses and said that the tradition is continuing since the return of Shri Ram Chander Ji after Lanka victory.
