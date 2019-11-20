Gorkha Club wins 1-0 in football

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Gorkha Club on Wednesday made it a solitary goal win against International Club in the ongoing Division-B Football League of DFA Jammu at GGM Science College Ground, here.

In the well contested game, the only field goal came through Shivdeep Singh.

Meanwhile, another scheduled match of the day ended in walkover awarded to Nagrota Football Club after Sainik Colony B failed to report at the venue.

FIXTURE: Jammu Sports shall meet Churchill Brothers at 2:30 PM and Akhnoor Tigers to take on Vijay Star at 3:30 PM tomorrow.