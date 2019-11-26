Gorkha Club holds Nagrota United to 1-1 draw

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Gorkha Club on Monday held Nagrota United to a 1-1 draw thereby shared points in the Division-B Football League of DFA Jammu underway at GGM Science College ground, here.

Earlier, Gorkha Brothers took the first lead netting the ball in the 15th minute. The score was levelled by Nagrota United in the 35th minute.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Sainik Colony trounced Moon Light Club by a solitary goal. The lone goal scored by Akash on a penalty kick awarded in the 40th minute.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Ricky, Dheeraj Meenia, Dil Bahadur, Madhav, Ajay, Abhishek, Rahul and Rocky.

Senior Congress leader, Thakur Jai Singh was Special Guest in today’s match while Surinder Singh, Ravi Singh, Narinder Gupta (Chairman Adhoc Committee of DFA Jammu), Yusuf Don, Mohan Lal, Featus Sotra, Bharat Bhushan, Harbans Lal, Rattan Lal and Krishan Lal were among other prominent present.

FIXTURE: Churchil-B shall take on Pallanwala FC at 2:30 PM and Real Jammu to meet Akhnoor Tigers at 3:30 PM tomorrow.