Gorinal -a neglected region of Inderwal

RAJA SHAFQAT SHEIKH

“Whatever we can say and who shall trust on this, that in this modern era of science and technology and the age of 21st century, several villages in Inderwal Constituency remain neglected by State Government and concerned Member of Legislative Assembly since Independence”. To whom we blame and who will stand with poors, that may sound strange but it is true that “Calling it as Mordern Age of Science and Technology or early man age, village Gorinal Chatroo awaits basic anemities”.

The writer is unknown to the said village, but having a video clip and written consent of residents of Gorinal village, was suprised that how poor and downtrodden masses are living in this morden era as they are deprived of their basic rights.

In a written consent villagers are seeking help from JK Against Corruption ( Trust ) in order to expose that Gorinal is also a part of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Village Gorinal falling under jurisdiction Sub Division Chatroo in Inderwal Assembly segment of Kishtwar District having its own status and natural beauties, remains neglected by State Government since its independence as the concerned Member of Legislative Assembly didn’t pay any heed towards Gorinal. The above said villagers living their life like early man as they are being deprived of basic rights.

Having its last hope of JK Against Corruption Trust submitted a written consent to Team JK Against Corruption Kishtwar signed by more than 30 persons without any caste, creed, colour and religions claims that they are not having the right of democratic India as they are being deprived from basic rights and await basic anemities. Among the residents of Gorinal, one Suresh Kumar informed that they are not having road connectivity as they have to shoulder patients and pregnant ladies to reach Sub District Headquarter Chatroo from where they have to lift them to District Hospital Kishtwar and Government Medical College Jammu . He informed the writer that you should think what we have to do in emergency and accidental cases, how we have to reach hospital for treatment, Are we not humans?

As per the written statement available with writer that “Roads are called backbone of development, unfortunately village Gorinal is still not connected with Sub District Headquarter Chatroo and District Headquarter Kishtwar and rest of the State by road connectivity as the work was started in 1994 but till day concerned agencies have failed in construction of road. It is unknown to writer weather the road is under JKPCC, PMGSY or any other department. Will the Gorinal get road connectivity? It is yet to mention.

The educational system is completely defunct in Gorinal as only one Government High School is established for the last several decades that is running under violation of teaching staff, lack of accommodation / classrooms, playground and other educational systems. From where students after passing class 10th examination persue their studies as they are not having high source of income to study on rented accommodation at Chatroo or Kishtwar. Will the high school be upgraded to Higher Secondary and all posts filled?

Negligence of Public Health Engineering Department ( PHE ) receiving water bills timely from these poor, village Gorinal is still facing scarcity of safe drinking water as no proper pipeline is installed since Independence, besides they have to fetch water from springs or Nallas for their daily use. Will the new pipeline be installed and shall the residents get safe drinking water, it is yet to mention?

Whatever we can say Digital India or Stone age Power Development Department ( PDD ) had became only a name in Gorinal as few iron poles are installed and rest of the electrification is done with wooden poles and green trees and they are paying monthly bills timely , besides PDD has failed in replacing wooden poles for the last several decades . Is this justice with poor who are regularly paying electricity bills without having proper electrification? Will PDD install iron poles and establish new stations to provide better electrification to village Gorinal? Villagers of village Gorinal had to collect their ration from various locations as no food depot is opened on proper location.

(To be continued)