Gold worth Rs 2.95 crore seized near India-Myanmar border

Imphal: A man has been arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.95 crore near Khudengtabi checkpost of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, along the India-Myanmar border.
Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles troops on October 1 intercepted a vehicle being driven by Moreh town resident Jamthoung Touthang and seized at least 47 gold biscuits from his possession, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.
The seized biscuits have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal, for further investigation, it added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper