Gold worth Rs 2.95 crore seized near India-Myanmar border

Imphal: A man has been arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.95 crore near Khudengtabi checkpost of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, along the India-Myanmar border.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles troops on October 1 intercepted a vehicle being driven by Moreh town resident Jamthoung Touthang and seized at least 47 gold biscuits from his possession, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

The seized biscuits have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal, for further investigation, it added. (PTI)