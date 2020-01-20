Gold, silver rise marginally

New Delhi: Gold witnessed a muted trend on Monday and rose marginally by Rs 4 to Rs 40,748 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at Rs 40,744 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
In a lacklustre trade, silver prices also rose marginally by Rs 7 to Rs 47,863 per kg from Rs 47,856 per kg in the past trading.
“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading marginally up by Rs 4,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In early trade on Monday, the rupee opened on a weak note and declined 4 paise to 71.12 against the US dollar.
In the international market, gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,560 per ounce and USD 18.05 per ounce, respectively. (PTI)
