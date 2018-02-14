Gold, silver remain steady in thin trade

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices ruled flat at the bullion market today on scattered buying by local jewellers even as the metals strengthened overseas.

Gold held steady at Rs 31,300 per ten grams while silver was unchanged at Rs 39,250 per kg.

Marketmen said absence of any worthwhile buying at local market kept the precious metals steady. Other commodity markets were closed for a public holiday.

Globally, gold rose 0.44 per cent to USD 1,335.10 an ounce and silver by 0.43 per cent to USD 16.63 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity held steady at Rs 31,300 and Rs 31,150 per ten grams respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 350 in the previous four sessions.

Sovereign also enquired at the previous level of Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready too closed flat at Rs 39,250 per kg, while weekly-based delivery edged up by Rs 20 to Rs 38,285 per kg.

Silver coins also traded at last level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces. (PTI)