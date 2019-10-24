Gold rises Rs 75, silver jumps Rs 110 on rise in festive demand

New Delhi: Prices of gold went up by Rs 75 to Rs 38,945 per 10 gram in the national capital helped by a rise in festive demand and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,870 per 10 grams.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading higher by Rs 75 with rise in festival demand and a weaker rupee. The spot rupee was trading 13 paise weaker against the dollar during the day.”

Buying was also witnessed in silver as the prices jumped Rs 110 to Rs 46,520 per kg from Rs 46,410 per kg.

In the global market, gold and silver both were trading lower, with the former quoting at USD 1,490 per ounce and the latter at USD 17.52 an ounce. (PTI)