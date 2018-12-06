Gold prices rise by Rs 170, silver inches up

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: Gold prices Thursday rose by Rs 170 to close at Rs 32,120 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital on increase in demand from local jewellers amid firm trend in the overseas market.

Silver rates also inched up by Rs 25 to close at Rs 37,625 per kg on slightly higher demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said higher demand during the ongoing wedding season from local jewellers coupled with positive global cues pushed the gold prices upwards.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rose by Rs 170 each to close at 32,120 and Rs 31,970 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold also moved up by Rs 100 to Rs 24,900 per piece of 8 gram.

Globally, gold traded higher at USD 1,238.40 an ounce in New York, while silver was also slightly up at USD 14.39 an ounce.

Similarly, silver ready rose by Rs 25 to Rs 37,625 per kg, while weekly-based delivery shot up by Rs 856 to Rs 37,250 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. (PTI)