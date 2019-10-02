Gold-plated Dwar at traditional cave dedicated to pilgrims after Puja

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: The gold plated entrance of the traditional Holy Cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir, was on Tuesday formally dedicated to the Yatris for Darshans at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and performing of other rituals and religious ceremonies on the occasion of third Navratra.

It is pertinent to mention that the newly gold plated entrance of the traditional Holy Cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji was opened for Darshan on the commencement of Navratras on September 29 and today it was formally dedicated after performing Puja and Yagya.

Giving details, Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that this prestigious project of the Shrine Board has been completed in less than three months by an expert and creative team of artisans from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh who are credited with having undertaken similar works at various temples and shrines in the country in the past. Vishvamurti Shastri and Sh. Gopal Shastri, Head Pujari of Shrine led the prayers which were also attended by staff of Shrine Board, donors and pilgrims. The CEO also met and spoke to number of pilgrims to ascertain their views on the facilities being made available to them by the Board, particularly during the ongoing Navratras. They were all appreciative of the arrangements, particularly the magnificent view of the newly gold-plated entrance of the traditional Holy Cave and spectacular flower decoration of the Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it. The visiting pilgrims also lauded the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements besides other facilities put in place for their facilitation and congratulated the Shrine Board for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine having been adjudged and awarded as the Best Swachh Iconic Place in the country recently.