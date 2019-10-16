Gold ornaments worth Rs 68 lakh, over Rs 9 lakh cash recovered during the raid at the house of former MD SICOP Bhupinder Singh Dua

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sold and silver worth more than Rs 68 Lakh and Rs. 9.57 Lakh in cash seized by Anti Corruption Bureau during house search of former MD SICOP Bhupinder Singh Dua.

Teams of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu carried out searches at the houses of accused namely B.S Dua (retired MD, SICOP), (ii) Jasvinder Singh Dua (MD, J&K Handicrafts Corporation) and (iii) A.K Khullar (retired MD, SICOP) in connection with investigation of FIR 23/2019.

During the course of search in the house of Bhupinder Singh Dua, who was retired from SICOP as MD, ACB team seized gold ornaments weighting 1.834 Kg worth approximately Rs. 68 Lakh, 1.470 Kg of Silver worth Rs. 70,000 (approximately) and Rs. 9,57,400/- in cash. Bhupinder Singh Dua has also constructed a palatial double storey house on a plot measuring 02 Kanal in posh Nanak Nagar, area. All the aforesaid three articles i.e. Gold, Silver and Cash were seized on spot. The Search teams also recovered some incriminating documents from the house of Jasvinder Singh Dua, MD, J&K Handicrafts Corporation and A.K Khullar (retired MD, SICOP).

It is pertinent to mention here that this case was registered on the basis of verification conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu into the allegations against Bhupinder Singh Dua, then Managing Director, SICOP for illegal appointment of his nephew S. Jasvinder Singh Dua in SICOP. Searches were conducted subsequent to registration of case.