Gold loses sheen on subdued global cues, muted demand

New Delhi: Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 110 to Rs 31,180 per 10 grams at the bullion market, tracking a weak trend overseas amid slackened demand from local jewellers.

Silver also fell below the Rs 39,000-mark by falling Rs 150 to Rs 38,950 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said sentiment turned bearish after gold fell in global markets as the dollar remained firm, with investors expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at this week’s policy meeting.

Globally, gold fell by 0.33 per cent to USD at 1,309.30 an ounce and silver by 0.61 per cent to USD 16.23 an ounce in Singapore.

Besides, tepid demand from local jewellers and retailers in the domestic spot market due to off-wedding season too fuelled the downtrend. (PTI)