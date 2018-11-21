Gold futures fall by Rs 63 on profit-booking, global cues

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Gold prices eased by Rs 63 to Rs 30,996 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday due to profit-booking by speculators amid weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month February next year contracts fell by Rs 63, or 0.20 per cent, to quote at Rs 30,996 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 81 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in December eased by Rs 57, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 30,757 per 10 gram in 336 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold prices at futures market was due to profit-booking by traders at prevailing levels and the metal’s losses in global market in view of a stronger dollar.

Globally, the gold was trading 0.05 per cent down at USD 1,221.50 an ounce in Singapore Wednesday. (PTI)