GoI team reviews implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A day-long workshop on Jal Jeevan Mission was organized on Tuesday by PHE Department at Udyog Bhawan, to review and deliberate on the strategy for implementation of the ambitious Mission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam was the Chief Guest during inaugural function of the workshop, while, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Bharat Lal, who is also the Mission Director of the Jal Jeevan Mission chaired the technical session. Commissioner Secretary PHE/I&FC, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Deputy Secretary Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, GoI, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, Dr SK Chadha, Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir Abdul Wahid, departmental officers and officials from all districts participated in the workshop.

During the workshop, detailed deliberations were held regarding the implementation strategy to be used for successful implementation of JJM in J&K.

Commissioner Secretary, PHE, Sahu briefed the workshop that J&K government has envisaged to connect each and every household of the UT with Piped Water Supply by December 2021 against the national target of 2024. The J&K ranks 12th at national level with 30.5% coverage of Tap water.

Under the initiative, it is aimed to provide 100% potable tap water supply of BIS Standard to every household, proper upkeep of water supply systems and maintaining sustainability for the next fifteen years, besides promoting efficiency in water usage.

During the course of the workshop, e-inauguration of 8 Water Supply Schemes of Kashmir division was also undertaken. Besides, the designs of a special JJM Calendar encouraging water conservation among people was also released by the dignitaries.