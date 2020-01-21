GoI committed to promote trade, tourism, technology in JK: Sarangi

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Tuesday said the Government of India is striving hard to promote technology, trade and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister made these remarks while interacting with masses during a Public Outreach Programme at Kathua.

At the outset, Sarangi dedicated several completed projects to the public viz. Panchayat Ghar at Janglot South, road to Bijjat and Keerian and laid foundation stone of Grain Procurement Mandi through electronic mode.

The Minister informed the gathering that he inspected the construction work of bunkers along the border and listened to the grievances of border dwellers. Sarangi said government under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s leadership will leave no stone unturned to bring all the amenities at the door step of border dwellers. To provide employment and to uplift the socio economic status of the people of the area, the Minister announced formation of Pashmina Shawl Clusters which will benefit 260 families.

Panchs, Sarpanchs and BDC Chairpersons who were present on this occasion stressed on clearing MGNREGA liabilities and demanded roads for far flung areas of the district besides better irrigation infrastructure. MC Kathua Chairman, Naresh Sharma on the occasion demanded Cattle Pond for Kathua town and implementation of AMRUT scheme.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated stalls of various departments including Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Handicrafts and Social Welfare department exhibiting farming implements, high yielding seeds and other products and schemes to sensitize people of the area.

District Development Commissioner, O P Bhagat presented a brief profile of the District as well as Kathua block before the Minister and listed the progress achieved so far of various schemes in the district.

Several delegations also raised their issues before the Minister. After giving them a patient hearing, the Minister assured them that their issues will be resolved at the earliest.

The Union Minster was accompanied by CEO SMVDSB, Ramesh Kumar, SSP Kathua, Shridhar Patil, ADC Kathua, Atul Gupta, ACD, ACR, CEO, other district officers and former member legislative assembly, Rajeev Jasrotia.