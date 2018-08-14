Goenkans stage play ‘In the Kingdom of Fools’

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: To develop an expression among the students, students of Class IX of G D Goenka Public School presented a play ‘In the Kingdom of Fools’.

It was a project based activity wherein the class was divided into three groups. The students were judged on the basis of their acting, confidence, costume and overall impact on the audience. All the three groups performed with dedication and won the heart of the audience.

The performance was appreciated by the Principal, Rajesh Rathore.

Senior Coordinator, Radhika Sharma mentioned that such activities enhance students’ critical thinking and improve their communication skills thus making them multi-faceted and versatile.