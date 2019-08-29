GOC White Knight Corps renders healing touch to locals

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps accompanied by General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force and Romeo visited the far flung area of Hil Kaka in Poonch District on Thursday to commemorate the sacrifices of the brave locals and the valiant soldiers who played sterling role in bringing normalcy to the region. Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps commemorated the day by laying wreath at the War Memorial at Hil Kaka. Various activities were conducted which included a Medical, Dental & Veterinary Camp, distribution of Solar Lights to electrify village Hil Kaka and distribution of Sewing Machines to empower the ladies. A special medical, dental and veterinary camp was also organised from 26 to 29 Aug to commemorate the occasion. A large number of locals benefitted from the medical, dental and veterinary camp. Special arrangements had been made by the Army to stage forward the doctors for the camp since the area does not have road connectivity and involves seven to eight hours of walking. The entire event was well received and appreciated by the locals. Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, General Office Commanding White Knight Corps expressed his gratitude to the locals for their contribution in bringing peace in the region. Indian Army could not have achieved astounding success without their support. He further expressed that Indian Army and Civil Administration is conscious of the remoteness of the Area and hardships of the people and it is our moral obligation to provide succor.