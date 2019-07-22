GOC Chinar Corps meets Hajj pilgrims

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: As part of Army’s sustained initiative to connect with people of all walks of life in Kashmir, GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon met the Hajj pilgrims at Hajj House on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander said “Every Muslim dreams that one day he would go for Hajj.

But, there are only a few who make it”. He congratulated the lucky ones for getting the opportunity to this cherished lifelong dream. On behalf of the Indian Army, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon wished all Hajj pilgrims a safe journey and sublime spiritual experience. On earlier occasions, the Chinar Corps Commander had also interacted with pilgrims coming for Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tulla Mulla, Ganderbal and Shri Amarnathji Yatra. Chinar Corps Commander said “Pray for the well being of your families and lasting Aman in Kashmir (Peace in Kashmir). Do bring back and spread the message of peace, love, prosperity and tranquillity in Kashmir Valley.”