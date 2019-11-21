GOC, Chairman SSC meet Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Lt. Gen. J.S. Nain, GOC 9 Corps, met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Wednesday. Lt. Governor appreciated Army’s cooperation with the Police and other Government agencies in maintaining peace and security. Meanwhile, Braj Raj Sharma, Chairman, Staff Selection Commission also met the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about several new reforms adopted by the SSC to bring in more efficiency, promptness and transparency in the selection process. Lt. Governor emphasized the high importance of the Commission maintaining impeccable standards and ensuring selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency.
