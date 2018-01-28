GoC briefs Governor on security situation

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A top Army officer on Saturday met Governor N N Vohra here to brief him on the security situation in the Valley consequent to the enforcement of the counter- infiltration grid along the LoC, an official spokesman said.

Srinagar-based XV Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen. J S Sandhu called on Vohra at the Raj Bhavan, he said, and added that the Governor appreciated the Army’s support in carrying out counter-terrorism operations in the Valley.

Lt Gen. Sandhu would shortly move to the Army Headquarters after completing his extended tenure as the GOC XV Corps.

The Governor bade farewell to the Corps Commander and wished him a successful tenure ahead, the spokesman added.