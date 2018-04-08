Goa on alert after intel on terrorists using sea-route to enter India

Agency
PANJIM: Goa on Friday issued an alert to all the vessels and casinos operating off the state’s coast following an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler, the state’s ports minister said.
State’s Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar told PTI that his department has issued a warning to all the off shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast. “The alert is not specific to Goa. It
