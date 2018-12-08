Goa: Mining dependents seek Prabhu’s help to meet PM

Share Share 0 Share

Panaji: Mining dependents from Goa have sought Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu’s help to facilitate a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF) chief Puti Gaonkar said Saturday.

People affected by a supreme court order banning mining in the coastal state are scheduled to hold a three-day protest in Delhi next week.

They are seeking an amendment to mining act for resumption of the stalled activity.

Prabhu, who was in Goa Friday night to participate in the Global Venture Summit, also met the leaders ofthe GMPF.

“Prabhu has assured us that he would check the possibility of leading the delegation (comprising) all political parties from Goa and stake-holders of the mining industry to the prime minister to discuss the issue of amending mining laws for resumption of the mining activity,” said Gaonkar.

GMPF is an umbrella organisation of mining dependents.

Mining in Goa came to a halt from March this year after the top court quashed renewal of 88 iron ore leases.

The mining dependents will hold a protest at Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi on December 11 and 12 and at Jantar Mantar on December 13.

Gaonkar, who was a part of a delegation that met Prabhu, said the minister was sympathetic towards the demands of the people affected by closure of the mining industry.

“Prabhu said he is aware about the problems being faced by the people affected by closure of the industry,” said Gaonkar.

“We expect Prabhu to get us an audience with the PM so that we can explain to him the actual situation and the way forward,” he said.

BJP leaders in Goa, including state unit president Vinay Tendulkar, had said that an amendment to the mining laws would be moved during upcoming winter session of Parliament. (PTI)