Goa govt got no representation over GST on tiatr yet: Parrikar

Panaji: While some political parties in Goa, including the Shiv Sena, have expressed concerns over the imposition of GST on ‘tiatr’, a traditional form of theatre in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the government has not received any representation from any tiatrist or drama producers in this connection so far.

Parrikar, in a letter written on October 30 in reply to Shiv Sena’s demand to look into the issue, also said that if his government gets any representation from a tiatrist or drama producer, then it would be taken up with the GST Council for consideration.

Shiv Sena, however, said as the chief minister of the state it was his duty to reach out to the tiatr fraternity to inquire about their concerns. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has raised concerns that the imposition of GST on tiatr would eliminate this traditional form of theatre.

In the letter, Parrikar said, “In this regard, this is to inform you that so far no representation is received from any tiatrist or drama producer as almost all of them are not covered under GST.”

Stating that GST falls under the Centre’s domain, the chief minister said, “However, if any representation is received from a tiatrist or drama producer, then the issue will be taken up with the GST Council for consideration and appropriate solutions.”

Shiv Sena’s Goa unit spokesman Rakhi Naik told reporters in a press conference last evening that they don’t buy Parrikar’s argument that the state government has not acted as none of the tiatrist or drama producer has approached them with a representation.

“As a chief minister of the State it was his duty to reach to the tiatr fraternity to inquire about their concern.

Moreover, it was also the duty of the state government to examine the impact of GST on tiatr and drama,” she said.

Parrikar’s reply clearly indicates that the state government has not applied its mind over the crucial subject, Naik alleged.

The Sena also demanded that Parrikar should take up the issue of GST on tiatr and drama immediately with the GST Council. (PTI)