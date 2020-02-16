GMS Narwal Bala organises inter-school sports meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Middle School (GMS) Narwal Bala under the aegis of Bharti Foundation organized Inter-school Sports Meet. Students from five schools participated in various events.

Ch. Vikram Randhawa, ex-Member of Legislative Council was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

He also encouraged the students to stay focused in their studies as well as co-curricular activities.

The Chief Guest along with Guests of Honour, Rakesh Verma, Range Officer, Forest Department and Sham Lal, Panch felicitated the students with medals. Anil Bhat, Project Head Bharti Foundation, J&K and Ladakh appreciated the efforts of students and teachers to make the event a success and spoke about the importance of sports in developing life skills in a child’s life. Kamaljeet Kour, Headmaster applauded the sportsmanship of students.