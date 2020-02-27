GMDC Mahanpur organises road safety awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: A road safety awareness programme was organised by the Road Safety Club, GMDC Mahanpur on Thursday. Parul Bharadwaj SDPO, Basohli was the Chief Guest and Dr Raj Kumar Bharadwaj, Principal of the college was the Guest of Honour. Dr. J. S.Soodan Physical Director and Convenor of Road Safety Club delivered the introductory speech about the activities carried out by the club.

A detailed power point presentation was presented by the SDPO Basohli Parul Bharadwaj and emphasized upon the importance of awareness on road safety, he also spoken about traffic signals and fine caused due to traffic rule violations while driving. He stressed upon the role of youth in enforcement of road safety regulations. A poster making competition was also organized on road safety among the college students, and first, second and third prizes and two consolation prizes were given by the chief guest. Dr Raj Kumar, Principal of the college thanked the chief guest and congratulated the Convenor of Road Safety Club of the college Dr J S Soodan for organizing such a wonderfull programme. The committee comprising Prof. Sunil Singh Prof. Naresh Khajuria and Dr Wani acted as the Judges for poster competition. The Programme was attended by Prof. Munisha Devi, Prof. Balbir Kumar (Economics), Sourab Dutta, Prof. Rakesh and Prof. Surinder. The stage was conducted by Kiran and Mohd. Sharif Students of Final Semester. Prof. Arvind Kumar (EVS) presented the vote of thanks to the Chief guest and the other dignitaries.