GMC’s Cancer Centre craves for operational equipment

SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: Every day around 100 patients suffering from cancer visit Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu in pursuit of better treatment facilities but in the absence of ‘operational’ equipment. majority of them end up returning empty handed.

According to patients, who regularly visit the GMC, some of the machines in the RCC always remain out of order and consultants are left with no option but to adopt ‘hit and trial’ method on obsolete machines to carry out treatment.

A senior consultant in the RCC told STATE TIMES, “Due to rush of patients in the Centre, we are not in a position to treat everyone, especially if the patient is in need of radiotherapy”. The Consultant said, “Several machines are out of order and some of them have been kept inside locked doors by the department. We are left with only one obsolete Cobalt 60 machine to administer radiotherapy to patients”.

The consultant claimed that in the absence of proper calculation of dosage several patients end up in receiving over- dose or under-dose.

When asked about the status of machines, locked inside the rooms, another consultant said,” Some of these machines have not been put to use due to want of repairs”.

It is learnt that Simulator and Brachytherapy rooms remain locked and these machines have not been put to use by the department to treat patients. One Cobalt machine has not been put to use since last five years. Several other rooms, which may have been used for accommodating patients, stand converted into store rooms by the department.

According to official sources, the number of patients visiting the RCC is witnessing increase of 2300-2500 annually in its register and almost equal number of patients visit the centre for follow up. Considering the growing rush of patients, the RCC is in need of immediate modernization, especially as the proposal to set up State Cancer Institute remains non starter on ground. The DPR of the project, prepared in 2014, is still under review and work on it is yet to begin.