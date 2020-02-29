GMC to hold 3rd Convocation today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu is holding 3rd convocation in the Auditorium of Government Medical College, Jammu on February 29, 2020. It was disclosed by Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal and Dean GMC&H Jammu, while addressing media persons on Friday.

Giving further details, Dr Sunanda said that Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor shall be the Chief Guest while Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, H&ME Department will be the Guest of Honour and Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu shall preside over the function.

“A total of 88 medical graduates of MBBS batch 2018-19 shall be conferred MBBS Degree. Besides this, Gold medals will also be presented to meritorious students by the Chief Guest,” she said, adding that Kiran Anand shall be conferred Gold Medal for securing overall first position while Suvanya Mahajan shall be conferred Medal for overall second position in the University.

“Other students registered for the convocation, who will be granted medals for securing 1st rank in various subjects are Riya Choudhary, Aneesh Uppal and Vidushi Bhat. Those who obtained Distinction in MBBS course shall also be honoured. More than 650 people including various guests and dignitaries from University of Jammu, Administrative Department, Local administration, HoDs, faculty members, parents and students will attend the convocation,” she said.

Prof Vishal Tandon and Dr Kailash Singh Thaker Members of Press Committee were also present on the occasion.