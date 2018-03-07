GMC Srinagar gets 27 PG seats; Jammu left with just 15

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Once again Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu has lost the race and ended runners up in allocation of Post Graduate seats by the Medical Council of India while GMC, Srinagar has once again hit the jackpot by garnering majority seats sanctioned for the State of J&K.

According to official sources, Medical Council of India has sanctioned a total number of 42 PG seats in Medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of this, 27 seats have been sanctioned for Srinagar and 15 for GMC,Jammu.

In March 2017, a total number of 70 PG seats were increased by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for medical colleges and SKIMS.

Out of this 37 seats were sanctioned for GMC,Srinagar and 20 for SKIMS while 13 seats were approved for GMC, Jammu.

With the recent enhancement the total number of PG seats in GMC Srinagar have gone up to 175 (148 plus 27 ) while GMC Jammu has got total number of 173 seats (158 plus 15).

Last year GMC, Jammu authorities had failed in their duty to project the correct picture and submit fresh proposals in time for consideration by the Medical Council of India.

According to official sources, Departments of Radiology and Medicine had failed to furnish complete details with the office of GMC Principal failing which around 30 Diploma seats could not be converted into PG seats.

The proposals were forwarded only after the Medical Council of India had given its nod on March 20, 2017 for increase of PG (Broad Specialty) seats in Clinical Subjects of Government Medical Colleges for 2017-18 and the proposal was approved today by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. MCI team was on two days tour in GMC Jammu.