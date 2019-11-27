GMC revenue drops from Rs 13 lakh per month to Rs 4 lakh

Referral of patients to private MRI, CT Scan labs

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Referral of patients to private MRI and CT Scan Centres by the doctors at Government Medical College Hospital here despite availability of in-house diagnostic facilities has taken huge toll of revenue, alarmingly showing sharp decline from August this year till date.

The GMC Medical Superintendent has flashed SoS to the Principal, cautioning that the losses could defunct the hospital facilities in the wake of declining revenue.

The referral trend has already burdened patients, who find them pushed to wall after being referred for undergoing crucial tests in private.

According to credible reports, the revenue collection for MRI was Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 2,79,700 for CT scan in August 2019. In September, the collection was Rs 10,00,000 and for CT scan Rs 2,86,100 while in October, it witnessed sharp fall to just Rs 5,02,500 for MRI and Rs 1,58,300 for CR Scan. In this current month upto November 18, 2019, the revenue collection for MRI has been merely Rs 2,50,000 and for CT scan Rs 1,50,400.

Sensing trouble, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Dr Dara Singh has written a letter to GMC Principal revealing the figures about the sharp decline in revenue collection. The GMC Medical Superintendent’s letter reads, ‘There is shortfall in revenue figure for the month of October 2019 and Nov. 2019 till date in respect of MRI and CT scan (main).”

“It is pertinent to mention here, that the expenditure on account of procurement of films for MRI and CT Scan and then its maintenance are being met out of the revenue generated by these machines besides the expenditure on account of Lab Kits is also met out of the revolving fund,” the letter states.

“Keeping in view the urgency of the revenue generated by these machines it is requested to your good self to kindly look into the matter personally so that the revenue realization increases otherwise it will not be possible to run the hospital smoothly,” the Medical Superintendent’s letter to GMC Principal states.

“Recently, three to four private new radio diagnostics centres for MRI and CT Scan have been inaugurated around the GMC complex in Bakshi Nagar. This is why the majority of doctors are these days referring the patients to these private centres”, said Som Nath Dabgotra, an RTI activist.

The ultimate solution of this privatization culture lies in the implementation of ban on the private practice of GMC doctors, said Dabgotra, adding after the reorganization of the J&K State as Union Territory, the SRO which protects the GMC doctors to carry on private practice has been revoked but despite that they are continuing with the private practice.

He has sought probe covering all the referral cases, especially those of in-patient patients to break the nexus. It may be recalled that the GMC is providing all scanning services at subsidised costs.

While MRI costs around Rs 6,000 in private centres, it is just Rs 2,500 in the GMC. Similarly, CT Scan charges in private are Rs 3,500 against Rs 900 for plain CT scan and Rs 1,5oo for CT scan with Contract in the GMC.

Besides, there is a provision for more discounts for BPL category patients and in some cases these scanning test services are free of cost as per the discretion of the hospital authorities on production of BPL certificates.

Admitting that decline in the revenue collection can harm the hospital functioning hugely, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo, while talking to STATE TIMES asserted that a detailed inquiry into the matter, shall be conducted.

“The cases referred to private centres for diagnosis will also be probed,” Dulloo maintained.

He, however, expressed his ignorance about the communication sent to Principal GMC by the Medical Superintendent.