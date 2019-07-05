GMC reunites psychiatry patient with family

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Discharging its social duties and services towards humanity, the authorities of Govt Medical College Jammu, under the overall supervision of Principal/ Dean, GMC Jammu, Sunanda Raina, treated an unknown psychiatry patient and rehabilitated her socially by reuniting her with family at the Psychiatry Hospital Jammu on Thursday.

As per details, an unknown psychiatry patient was admitted in the Psychiatry Hospital, Jammu on 13th June, 2019 by Police. Soon after getting admitted in the Hospital, her treatment started and she started recovering. Recalling her feeble memory, the patient started mentioning some landmarks, which were searched by the GMC authorities on Google to locate the same for her rehabilitation.

After hectic efforts, the authorities were successful in tracing her village in Uttar Pradesh and she was identified as wife of one Rajkumar. Proceeding further, the GMC authorities approached concerned Police Station in Uttar Pradesh and Pradhan of the village and informed them about the patient. Ultimately, the husband of the patient came to Jammu with all relevant documents and proof of their marriage. The patient was handed over to her family in front of media after completing all legal formalities.

The husband of the patient expressed gratitude towards GMC authorities for the best possible patient care, free treatment and rehabilitation of her wife. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sunanda Raina said it was a great social cause and her reunion with family was our responsibility. “I am happy that we all discharged our duty successfully. Her treatment and rehabilitation by the competent faculty of Psychiatry Hospital is really a matter of pride. I express gratitude towards local administration and everyone from the Medical College, who contributed for this social cause. I can proudly say that GMC is not only a place for providing excellent patient care but also a place where social duties are discharged with great zeal in the interest of humanity,” Raina maintained.