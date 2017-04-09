GMC has only one MRI machine and we are happy with it?

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Despite increasing rush of patients reporting at the Government Medical College Hospital from various district headquarters of the Jammu Province, the authorities have so far failed to install another MRI machine to cater to the rush of patients.

Ironically, the Health and Medical Education Department is happy with the idea of having only one MRI machine in the overcrowded campus. An amount of over Rs 6 crores, allocated for purchase of MRI machine, remained unspent and had to be parked in the account of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation.

Every time common people and other stake holders raised the issue of upgrading medical health infrastructure in the State, the officials dealing with the procurement of hospital machinery claimed the purchase could not materialise due to paucity of funds or sanction by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

But on March 31, the same authorities sitting across different health institutions were exposed when they had to surrender huge amount of money for failing to spend the same in a stipulated time-frame.

According to official sources, over Rs 80 crores were surrendered by different health institutions including Medical Colleges, Health Directorates and Dental Colleges in Jammu and Srinagar.

Approximately Rs 20 crore each was surrendered by the Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar, while over Rs 30 crores were surrendered by the Health Directorates and another Rs 10 crores by Dental Colleges in both the regions were parked by the authorities in J&K Medical supplies corporation.

It is not only MRI machine which was not purchased by the GMC authorities but in the absence of release of funds in time even the annual maintenance of these crucial diagnostic machines suffer causing hardships to poor and hapless patients, who can’t afford to visit private diagnostic centres. Now it remains to be seen whether the Health Minister Bali Bhagat who has been claiming to improve the health care facilities would look in to the issue of upgrading crumbling medical health infrastructure in the government run health institutions or he too would fall in the trap of private health care centres not to upgrade the facilities so as to allow them to rob patients without facing any penalty.