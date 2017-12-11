GMC fails to regulate visitors’ entry

STATE TIMES REPORT

JAMMU: Inadequate infrastructure and vacant posts in the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital ,Jammu is creating a piquant situation, with the authorities not only struggling to provide better health-care facilities and look after the needs of the patients but also failing to check unwarranted entry of large number of attendants and well wishers.

Every time the hospital authorities have tried to regulate the number of caretakers, who should be allowed to remain present inside the hospital wards, the move has been met with lot of resistance from different quarters including outstation patients. Sometimes caretakers have picked up fights in order to gain entry inside the hospital premises when security personnel deployed at the entry gates restricted their presence in the larger interest of their own patient.

Frequent incidents of theft inside the hospital wards have also created a fear psychosis in the minds of the outstation caretakers and they take turns to stay awake to ensure they are not inconvenienced.

Even implementing strict time-line to check the mushrooming rush of attendants at different intervals of the day, have failed to resolve the issue. Private security guards deployed by the hospital authorities have not helped them to address the issue.

In the absence of any volunteers, who remain stationed round the clock to provide help to the patients, the patients admitted in the hospital are normally accompanied by more than two caretakers. These people are required to ferry patient from the emergency ward to different wards, laboratories for scanning and other tests after completing the admission formalities.

Since patients have to wait to get on board the lift they prefer taking hospital ramp. For seriously ill patients at least four attendants are required to push the stretcher through the zig zag ramp.

The situation is even worse in Associated Hospitals where more than four caretakers often remain present in the ward or hospital bed-side to look after the patient.

Instead of preventing their movement inside the wards, the hospital authorities chose to ignore their presence thereby compromising with the safety of the patients too.

According to official sources, the culture of preventing rush of caretakers and attendants, accompanying patients is yet to be adopted by the hospital authorities themselves. Due to political intervention at the highest level, the hospital authorities find their hands are tied down due to certain compulsions.

All efforts made by the hospital authorities to regulate the number of visitors have failed to yield fruitful results.

Even attempts made to restrict the total number of caretakers permitted to stay back with indoor patients failed to resolve the issue. Due to presence of large number of visitors in the hospital premises, the authorities have to work overtime to cater to their basic needs.

Starting from regulating movement of vehicles, providing parking space and maintaining public utilities in the hospital, authorities have to make an extra effort to organise logistics.