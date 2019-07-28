GMC Drugs Store fire: No progress even after 5 months of inquiry

Two consecutive years drugs worth crores gutted in fire

SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: Five months have passed since the fire at Drugs Store of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu on the night of February17, 2019 and the case was handed over to Crime Branch Jammu by Advisor to Governor K. Vijay Kumar but till date no enquiry report has been concluded despite combined efforts of experts from Forensic Laboratory, Crime Branch Jammu and Director Fire Services and it seems matter is being hushed up like the previous fire incident at the same drug store in 2016 as well during peak of Indo -Pak border tensions.

It is pertinent to mention that medicines worth crores of rupees were gutted in the mysterious fire at Central Drugs Store at GMC Jammu not once but twice along with all the records which is even more mysterious and is serious criminal negligence on the part of GMC authorities as earlier also the record was gutted. In this digital age where courts, police stations, revenue and almost all departments, be it central or State, are digitizing their records, why records of Drug Store were not maintained and secured enough against all possible calamities, it is a question which nobody wants to answer. It seems even Crime Branch with all resources at its disposal is not able to crack the case as usual like many other cases in the past.

With Governor’s administration utmost serious about weeding out corruption from the State it is quite surprising why even after lapse of five months no progress is there on the case and taxpayers crores of rupees is getting gutted in fire time and again. Public is anxiously waiting to see where will this muck stop, who will be made accountable for repeated serious lapses on the part of GMC, will there be any action on ground or eye wash inquiry will again remain unresolved as in the past.