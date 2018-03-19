GMC Doctor sacked over Facebook post

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has terminated the services of the Registrar of the Department of Anesthesia, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for an “anti-government” post on Facebook, an official said on Sunday.

Amit Kumar was sacked after he violated rules that prevent a government servant from using social media to write anti-government posts. Kumar had been appointed for three years on contract to serve at the GMC Jammu.

The official said Kumar used his Facebook account to “provoke” readers.

In an order issued by the Government Medical College Jammu, the services of Dr Amit Kumar have been terminated after he used his personal social media account (Facebook) and commented with the intent of provoking readers.

The termination order reads: “Dr Amit Kumar furnished an affidavit at the time of joining as Registrar (Anesthesia), where upon he has solemnly affirmed and declared that in case of any misconduct or negligence on his part, his engagement shall be terminated.”

The order claims to have issued a showcause notice to Amit Kumar on March 12, giving him two days to explain his position after which he has now been terminated.

As per SRO 525 issued in December last year: “No government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the government.”

“They shall also not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political figure and also shall not use their accounts in a manner that could reasonably be construed to imply that the government endorses or sanctions their personal activities in any matter whatsoever. They shall also not post inflammatory, extraneous message in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on topic discussion,” the SRO reads.

Pertinently, the termination order of Amit Kumar qoutes SRO 525 for disengaging him from government service.

Dr Amit had reportedly commented on social media criticizing an inaugural function at GMC Jammu.