Glorious tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th Birth Anniversary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various social and political organisations celebrated 150th birth anniversary of ‘Father of Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi by organising several programmes and activities.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, State Congress unit said that philosophy of Gandhi is more relevant today during politics of hate and vendetta in the country. Congress celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today at Gandhi Chowk, Satwari in which a number of senior leaders of PCC, District Congress Committee and Frontal Wings of party were present.

Floral tributes were also paid to former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Congress leaders and workers paid silent tributes to both the leaders, with white bands on their mouth to convey their protest against restrictions on freedom of speech and other rights of opposition leaders in the State since August 4. Congress conveyed resentment over the unjustified restrictions imposed on all sorts of political activities except by BJP during all these days, which is against the basic spirit of democracy and freedom attained by the country under leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior leaders present on the occasion included Tara Chand, Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Parkash Sharma, Manjet Singh, Vikram Malhotra, Ch Gharu Ram, Indu Pawar, Maheshwar Singh, H S Mehta, Rajesh Sadotra (Seva Dal), Udey Chib (President J&K Youth Congress), Shashi Sharma, Pawan Raina, Thomas Khokhar, Narinder Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Iqbal Dar, Gajan Singh, Dr R K Khajuria (Corporators) Gourav Chopra, Dwarka Choudhary and Sobat Ali, B B Gupta, Rachpal Singh, Om Prakash, Vipan Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Surinder Singh Dutt, Satish Sharma, Rajveer Singh, Vijay Sharma, Vijay Chib, Pawan Sharma, J L Koul, Rajinder Singh Pinki, Manmohan Sharma, Menakshi Arora, R P Magotra, Varun Magotra, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Som Dogra, Suresh Sharma, Mandeep Singh Vaibhav Mattoo, Vinay Sharma, Som Dutt Sharma, Parveen Sadotra, Camres David and Parshuram Mehra.

Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighter Association (JKFFA) paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at Dogra Shourya Samarak, Amphalla here. The function was organised by Chairman of the Association, Ved Gandotra while Vice Chairman Rajiv Mahajan, President R C Puri and Pritam Sharma were also present on the occasion and paid floral tributes to noble souls.

Others present on the occasion included Karnail Chand, Rajinder Singh, Brij Mehra, Kamal Sharma, R R Raina, Narinder Kumar, Gaurav, Ravinder and Sewa Ram.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with zeal. On the occasion, students, faculty and staff members carried out a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ campaign launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The students displayed great enthusiasm and energy in the activity undertaken for maintaining a clean campus. The faculty members also joined hands with students for success of the event besides making IIM Jammu a cleaner campus. The event was organised by the Social Responsibility Committee of IIM Jammu.

Prof Manoj Kumar, Chairman IIM Jammu spoke on the values that were upheld by Mahatma Gandhi and encouraged students to apply those in their live hereafter.

J&K State Pollution Control Board Jammu organised a cleanliness drive involving Shramdan and awareness activities in office complex of SPCB Jammu for keeping the working area neat and clean besides removing garbage from the premises.

The ‘Swachh Karyalaya’ (Clean workplace) drive was organised under the supervision of Brij Mohan Sharma, Member Secretary SPCB on directions of Suresh Chugh, Chairman J&K SPCB.

While addressing the employees of SPCB, Regional Director Jammu, Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain urged them to keep their surroundings clean besides making their houses, offices and work space free from single-use plastic. He asked employees to collect all plastic waste from their surroundings and dump the same at an identified place to ensure its safe disposal, not only during Swachhta Hi Sewa Abhiyan but as a matter of routine.

The Regional Director also kick-started a unique campaign ‘Kachre se Khaad’ in order to take care of compostable waste generated from office complex, especially from gardens and lawn. Anuradha Gupta, Scientist ‘A’ gave a demonstration on using simple plastic-bins and drums to prepare manure at the offices and individual households.

Under the aegis of SKUAST-J, a workshop was organised on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Women Technology Park, Panchayat Ghar, Deoli, Bishnah. The workshop was conducted under the DST funded project entitled ‘Women Technology Park’ in Deoli, Bishnah Block, Jammu District endorsed by Division of Livestock Products Technology, F.V.Sc &AH, SKUAST-J.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Arvind, Principal Invigilator of project in which Sarpanch of village Deoli Joginder Singh, Naib Sarpanch Rajani Bala, panchs and a large number of rural women and students participated. Dr Arvind, Assistant Professor, SKUAST-J informed gathering that proven technology, which can be transferred and practiced at farm, has been extended to rural women farmers by different scientists.

Dr Sunil Agarwal Head LPT explained various technological developments in field of processing of milk, dairy and livestock products. Dr Prem Kumar, Scientist, Fisheries elaborated in detail various methods of clean fish production and value added products. Dr Neelesh Sharma, Assistant Professor SKUAST-J also spoke on the occasion.

On-field demonstrations were also conducted on fields on clean milk fish and meat production and processing by Dr Atul Ananad along with some under-graduate students of FVSc, SKUAST-J, R S Pura.

National Democratic Party Indian (NDPI) State President, Rajesh Gupta paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

NDPI Chief Rajesh Gupta encouraged citizens to contribute towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Others present on the occasion included Rajan Kumar, Bharat Bhushan Singh Chib, Sandeep Anand, Om Parkash Sharma, Mirchand, Santosh Devi, Gagan Sharma, Shehnaz Begum, Dinesh Gupta, Deepak Mahajan and Naveed Hussain.

Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu organised a cleanliness drive on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Taran Singh, Medical Superintendent Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu stressed upon the participants to keep their surroundings clean besides adopting environment-friendly habits.

All participants enthusiastically participated in the cleanliness drive.

To commemorate birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a mega cleanliness drive was organised by Sant Nirankari Mission in association with Indian Railways was held at more than 350 Railway Stations, across India. In Jammu, the drive was held at Jammu-Tawi Railway Station, wherein about 1,500 volunteers of different age-groups participated.

The drive was inaugurated by Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta who appreciated the efforts of the mission and assured full cooperation towards all socio-economic activities of the mission.

Ajit Singh Zonal Incharge SNM Jammu said that Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SNCF) has been actively involved in various socio-charitable activities since 2010, primarily concentrating in areas of Heal (Health), Enrich (Education) and Empower (upliftment) across India.

Deputy Mayor JMC Poornima Sharma, Rajeev Sabharwal Station Master, Gian Chand Khetrya Sanchalak, Ghar Singh Sanchalak besides a number of Railway officials were also present on the occasion.

On Gandhi Jayanti, staff of Anutham Hotel conducted a cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Anutham Hotel to Kunjwani Chowk. Senior BJP leader Vikram Randhawa accompanied the participants during the drive. While addressing participants, Randhawa said that clean India would be the best tribute we can pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary.



Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) under the leadership of its President, Gulchain Singh Charak expressed reverence to ‘Father of Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at DSS Bhawan, Dogra Hall, Jammu.

DSS also celebrated 153rd birth anniversary of its founder member Hans Raj Mahajan, who was also born on 2nd October in year 1866 at Hamirpur Sidhar, Tehsil Akhnoor of Jammu. DSS core-group members felt that the historians have done great injustice to Dogra race by not projecting the true achievements of Dogras in various fields, their accommodative amicability, valour, sacrifices and secular ethos. On the occasion, it was resolved to constitute a committee under Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, who would engage experienced historians in consultation with Prof Anita Billowria to take on re-writing factual history of Dogras as race besides bringing out their exploits in social, socio-economic and historic battles to current warfare and administrative fields besides art and culture.

Others present on the occasion included Prem Sagar Gupta, Brig M S Jamwal, Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Col Virendra K Sahi, Santosh Magotra, Chhankar Singh, Amanat Ali Shah, Qadir Hussain, Raj Kumar Sharma, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Surinder Gupta, Krishan Singh Manhas, Ankush Gupta, Mohinder Singh, Karan Singh, Mangal Dass Dogra, Ashok Gupta, Rajinder Gupta, Madan Lal Bhagat, Girdhari Lal Sharma, Narinder Singh Jamwal and Ramesh Kapoor.

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) at Chatha. Dr K S Risam, Vice Chancellor of the University paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. While speaking on the occasion, he highlighted principles, values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity of Gandhi’s life. Emphasising on importance of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, Dr Risam kick-started a Swachhta Abhiyan in the campus, which was attended by a number of students and staff.

Later, Dr M M S Zama, Dean FVSc and AH; Dr S.K Gupta, Librarian-CL; Dr Rajesh Katoch, Dean Student Welfare; Professors, staff and students also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation.

The 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi of was also celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan Jammu, near Civil Secretariat, wherein the Father of Nation was fondly remembered by the participants. The programme started with lighting of traditional lamp by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Dr Gautam Mengi, Justice (Retired) G D Sharma, Col (Retired) Vimal Mehta, Dr Ved Ghai and Jagdish Chander.

Rajinder Kakkar, Secretary, Gandhi Bhavan Committee conducted proceedings of the programme.

While welcoming participants, Dr Gautam Mengi thanked Jugal Kishore Sharma for granting Rs 21 lakh for upkeep of Gandhi Bhavan.

Jagdish was the main speaker on the occasion and threw light on life-events and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, said that Mahatma Gandhi has lived in hearts and minds of people world-over due to his extraordinary commitment to truth and non-violence.

Justice (Retired) G D Sharma and Dr Ved Ghai also spoke on the occasion.

Dev Raj, Secretary Sankalp, Mahatma Gandhi chapter, gave details of various activities undertaken by it during last one year. Three students who qualified KAS examination recently were also honored on the occasion.

Mukesh, Sah Pracharak, RSS; Jagdish Chander, Educationist; Vice President of Sankalp Ashok Gupta, Joint Secretary Ganesh Malhotra, Chander Mohan, Advisor Board; Shaminder Kumar, Tej Krishan, Sankalp members Pradeep Kumar and Nikam were also present on the occasion. Dr Vinod and Vijay Gandotra were also among the audience.

Bhuvaneshwar, Joint Secretary, Gandhi Bhavan, along with Suresh Kumar made necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.

Rajinder Kakar from Dewan Badri Nath Vidya Mandir Mubarak Mandi and Sushila from Dewan Badri Nath Vidya Mandir Talab Tillo accompanied the students of their schools, who made impressive presentations based on Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. Sandeep Pathania, Secretary, Gandhi Sewa Sadan presented formal vote of thanks.

Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by organising a Bhajan Sandhya on ‘Gandhi ji ke Priye Bhajan’ at KL Saigal Hall.

Munir-ul-Islam, Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

While addressing gathering, Munir-ul-Islam said that the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated throughout the year and a number of activities are in pipeline.

The programme was started by Prof Jasmeet Kaur followed by Suraj Singh’s melody which was highly appreciated by the audience.

Eminent singer Jeewan Sharma presented ‘Do Din Ka Mela Jag Mein, Chala Chali ka Thela’ assisted by with Rakesh Anand (Flute), Bahadur Singh (violin), Joginder Pal (Tabla), Deepak Kumar (Synth) and Vijay Anand (Dholak).

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Bishan Das, Assistant Cultural Officer, while formal vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Others present on the occasion included Manish Gupta, Secretary General CCI, Kavita Gupta, Vinod Sharma, Janak Khajuria, T S Premi, Yash Pal Sharma, Rajinder Narang, Jang S Barman, Premi Jatt, Gurvinder Kaur, Khushboo Sharma, Amanpreet Kaur, Lalita Tapasvi, Neelu Malia, Renu Sujandhar, Rajinder Sambyal and Rekha Sharma.

Kits containing copies, pens, fruit juices and other stationary material were distributed among 80 students of two schools whereas kits containing jackets, gloves and masks were distributed among municipal workers during a programme organised at Ward No 41, Hazuri Bagh, Talab Tillo Bohri to commemorate birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP State Secretary & local Councillor Sanjay Baru accompanied by BJP State Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Tehsildar Jammu West Rajesh Kumar, Incharge Police Post Pauni Chak Varun Singh along with other social and political workers besides a number of locals were present on the occasion.

Pandit Mela Ram, R K Koul, Naresh Gupta, Jaideep Sambyal, Ashok Wazir, Yash Paul Shivgotra, Jatin Sethi, Vinod Wazir, Brijesh Gupta, Dr D K Moza, Guru Ravidass Sabha President Pooran Chand Atri, Sardari Lal, Krishan Lal, Rajesh Saini, Arun Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Manohar Lal Gupta, Nischal Sahni, Gian Chand Sharma, Pyare Lal Mawa, Jagjit Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Ashish Kumar and Rakesh Duggal also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday was celebrated with slogan ‘370 Khatam Hua Chalo Akhand Bharat Ki Aur’ in Arora Bans Sabha at Kachhi Chawni. Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘Mera Desh Swacch Hoo’ was followed and main bazaar was cleaned by a team led by MLC Ramesh Arora. The event was organised by Arora Bans Sabha. The participants also took a pledge for avoiding ‘Single-use plastic’ besides taking all necessary measures to ‘Save Water’.

While addressing the gathering, Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh said that the nation cannot forget contribution of Mahatma Gandhi.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Nirmal Singh, Ramesh Arora, Kapil Arora, Ajay Bharti, Chander Mohan Sharma, Arun Choudhary, Bharat Gandhi, Dinesh Khanna, Rampal, Kulbushan Gorver, Vijay Grover, Deepak Arora, Rattan Ajuha, Jatinder Singh, Vibashan Singh, Sushil Kumar, Pritam, Dharminer, Joginder, Hira Lal, Naresh, Raman Kumar, Sunil Choudhary, Advocate Rakesh, Sahil Gupta and Ashok Gupta.

As a part of ongoing ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, IRP 20th Bn launched a special cleanliness drive at Batallion Headquarters, Armed Complex Parihaspora Pattan and other surrounding areas, which was attended by a number of personnel. During the drive, officers/ officials were advised to take part in all such social activities apart from their routine duties for making the campus and surroundings clean and pollution-free.

A number of dustbins were also installed in and around the campus for use of general masses, officers and men of Armed Police Complex Parihaspora.

33 Battalion of CRPF, Preet Nagar, Gangyal conducted a cleanliness drive in and around Battalion complex.

Padma Kumar, Commandant 33 Bn, Neeraj Tyagi, 2nd Incharge; Kumar Neeraj Deputy Commandant along with a number of personnel took part in the cleanliness drive.

Pradesh Youth Congress J&K paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary.

Led by Uday Chib, State President PYC and Iftikar Ahmed, National Coordinator Indian Youth Congress, a number of activists assembled at Satwari Chowk and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Uday Chib asserted that the best way of paying tributes to Gandhi is that we should contribute wholeheartedly to create classless society where equality and justice are always at top.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikar Ahmed recalled great contributions of Mahatma Gandhi who led the nation to freedom through non-violence means.

Youth congress leaders present on the occasion included Ajaz Choudhary Vice President JKPYC, Ranjeet Chopra General Secretary JKPYC and Brinder Partap Secretary JKPYC.

To commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a number of officers of District Administration led by ADDC Leh, Moses Kunzang carried out a Shramdan programme under Swachhta hi Sewa campaign at Solid Resource Management Centre, Solar Colony, Choglamsar.

As a part of Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, a number of students of Bhartiya Vidya Niketan School Choglamsar under supervision of district officers also carried out a massive cleanliness drive within vicinity of Choglamsar Bazaar.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, a mass cleanliness drive was organised by LAHDC Leh, under the leadership of Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal at Council Secretariat Leh.

The cleanliness drive was attended by the Deputy Chairman Tsering Sandup, Executive Councillor for Education Konchok Stanzin, Councillors and staffs of Council Secretariat led by Private Secretary to CEC, Delex Namgyal.

The cleanliness drive began with felicitation of Safaikaramcharis of Council Leh with Khataks by the CEC. The cleanliness drive was carried out in the premises and surroundings of the Council Secretariat. Later, other areas and offices including PWD Circle Leh, R&B, I&FC divisions were also covered under the drive. The collected garbage was dispatched in a truck of MC Leh for proper disposal. Earlier, the morning staff of Council also cleaned their respective sections/ offices.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, State Bank of India, Administrative Office, Jammu, conducted various activities under Swachhata Hi Seva and Shramdaan.

The activities were conducted under the leadership of Binod Kumar Mishra, General Manager Chandigarh and Ajitav Prashar, Deputy General Manager.

Staff members along with DGM clean the surroundings.

Among those who were present include Gurdeep Singh, Regional Manager, RBO-2, Jammu; Sunil Sharma, Regional Manager, RBO-3, Jammu; Parvinder Bharti, Regional Manager, RBO-5, Jammu; Rakesh Aima, AGM RASMECC, Jammu; Subash Chander Chief Manager (GB) and Kuldeep Sharma Admin Office Jammu were also present.

JRC Home for Handicapped, Udheywala, Jammu, was celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with great zeal and enthusiasm. The programme was begin with cleaning of surrounding area of the Home under Swachh Bharat Mission.

R.K Khajuria, Honorary Secretary advised the inmates and staff of the Home to contribute towards a clean and fresh environment. Secretary made aware the Divyaang inmates of this Home about hygiene and sanitation and also about bad effects of the plastic.