Global Summit to bring Northeast into world focus: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

GUWAHATI: The first-of-its-kind, two-day Global Investors’ Summit, “Advantage Assam”, beginning from on Saturday, will bring Northeast into the world focus and open new gateways of trade and business within the region as well as outside the region, with ASEAN nations and South-East Asia.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, while speaking to media about the significance and the diverse dimensions of the two-day meet.

The event began with an inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was attended, among others, by the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, senior ministers of Union Cabinet, senior ministers from ASEAN countries, CMDs / CEOs of major industries including Tata Sons, Reliance India, Patanjali, SpiceJet, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mcleod Russel India, as well as representatives of India’s major trade organizations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address set the ball rolling to make Northeast an important hub of industrial activity for the entire South-East Asia. He spoke in detail about his government’s historic initiatives like amendment in the “Indian Forest Act 1927” to facilitate Bamboo cultivation and the announcement of restructured National Bamboo Mission. He also gave a detailed account of the various budget provisions which will help the farming sector in the region.

Briefing the media, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the two-day event of such magnitude has been, in the past, usually held in some of the major cosmopolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is, therefore, he said, a great breakthrough in holding a brainstorming business summit like this in Guwahati.

This event, he said, will not only have a great relevance from investment point of view, but it has also brought Assam and the entire Northeast region into the cosmopolitan mainstream of India’s economic growth.

As Minister for Northeast (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh said, the conclusions drawn by the different sessions being held over two days will be seriously studied and accordingly followed up. He said, the Ministry of Northeast (DoNER) is not only participating in the conference but will also coordinate the follow-up. Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the initiative taken by the Sonowal government in Assam and disclosed that the Assam Minister for Industries has suggested the holding of a follow-up meeting with representatives from all the States at the union capital, New Delhi, soon after the conclusion of the two-day Guwahati Summit.