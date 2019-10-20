Global Hindu Thought Leaders Conference supports abrogation of Art 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

KOCHI: The two-day Global Hindu Thought Leaders Conference concluded here in Sunday at Kochi.

The conference was attended by international delegates from various countries and delegates from various states of India. The conference which was sponsored jointly by the World Hindu Federation, Nepal and Global Hindu Federation, UK, was inaugurated by an Adivasi activist of Kerala, Ooru Sri Raghawan. It was presided over by Pradip Kukreja (Kuala Lumpur), Chairman of GHF and the Acting President of WHF, Pramod Choraria (Kathmandu) guided the conference.

Radhakrishnan Muruthur, President of World Hindu Parliament welcomed the delegates on behalf of the organisers.

The chief guest on the occasion was Justice (Retd.) M Ramachandran and the State General Secretary of VHP, Venkateshwaran was the special guest. President of State BJP, Sridharan Pillai also attended the first session of the conference despite his overwhelming busy schedule due to the by-polls in Ernakulam on 21st October 2019.

A five-member delegation led by Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, BJP State Spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs attended the Conference at Kochi. The other members of the delegation included Kulbhushan Mahotra, Incharge-Nanaji Deshmukh Documentation Cell and Library, BJP headquarters-Jammu, Dr. Nidhi Tikku Mitra, Chairperson-Daughters of Panun Kashmir and Ananya Mitra, youth activist in Delhi.

The Conference adopted a nine-point Resolution with a declaration to organise the next Global Hindu Thought Leaders Conference at Srinagar in 2020. Besides other points, the delegates unanimously welcomed and supported the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and congratulated and thanked the Prime Minister Modi for the swift corrective action in Jammu and Kashmir.