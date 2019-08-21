‘Global family’ as supreme credo & strategy

Global biodiversity has gotten bigger in recent years. So big is the new estimate of the number of species on planet Earth that just cataloguing the species, some scientists say, could take 1,000 years! The brand new estimate of about 8.7 million species, add or subtract a million, has emerged out of a novel study of life’s family tree.

What is even more remarkable, this new estimate of earth’s biodiversity stands spookily close to the number of 8.4 million (Chaurasi laakh yoni) species extolled in ancient Indian texts.

Such coherence of modern science with traditional intuition reminds you of M K Gandhi’s tribute: “I bow to our ancestors,” he had said, “for their sense of the beautiful in nature, and for their foresight in investing the beautiful manifestation with a religious (and numerical) significance.”

Gandhiji was praising the celebration of life’s interconnectivity, and its holiness by our seers. If the new estimates of earth’s biodiversity by modern science get validated, we should also revel in ancient India’s numerical prescience in ecology as well.

But how do you explain' that deep serendipity? How do we juxtapose science's number of 8. 7 million species with the Indic estimate of 8.4 million yonis? In Tao of Physics, his grand synthesis of physics and metaphysics, for instance, Fritjof Capra spoke about both oriental and occidental systems "leading inexorably towards the same knowledge". Earlier, three years prior to India's War of Independence in 1857, Sakuma Shozan was meditating on the convergence of Eastern Ethics (morality) with Western Science (technique) in Japan. Shozan's synthesis led to the Meiji Restoration in Japanese polity, which tried to intertwine western scientific observation and technical expertise with Neo-Confucian insights. Nearly 125 years later, Capra returned the compliment with his Web of Life hypothesis. Capra argued that Western culture needed to abandon its obsession with a reductionist, mechanistic world view based on the French polymath Rene Descartes's views. Cartesians believed in a "divide-and-rule" sort of policy that said everything can be studied in parts to understand the whole. In contrast, the holistic approach focused on relationships among all those parts as a critically vital factor in understanding the character of the whole. This emphasises the Gaia-like web nature’ of all systems, and the interconnectedness of their parts.