Global coronavirus cases top 7,00,000

Paris: More than 7,27,080 cases of infection and 34,610 deaths have been recorded in 183 countries and territories since the coronavirus epidemic started in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled Monday based on official sources.

Italy has 10,779 deaths and has recorded 97,689 cases, Spain 7,340 deaths out of 85,195 cases, mainland China 3,304 deaths and 81,470 cases, Iran 2,757 deaths and 41,495 cases and France 2,606 fatalities and 40,174 cases.

A Greek woman aged in her 70s became the first person to die of COVID-19 on the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos, where the over crowded Moria migrant camp is based.

The tallies, using data collected by agency offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 10,779 fatalities, with 97,689 infections and 13,030 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 7,340 fatalities, including 812 in the past 24 hours, and 85,195 infections.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 3,304 deaths and 81,470 cases, with 75,448 recoveries. It has recorded 31 new infections and four new deaths since Sunday.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,757 deaths and 41,495 cases, and France with 2,606 deaths and 40,174 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 143,055 diagnosed cases, 2,514 deaths and 4,865 recoveries. Cases there have soared from 41,511 one week ago.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, Angola announced its first death.

Europe has listed 396,027 cases and 24,841 deaths to date, Asia 106,552 cases and 3,827 deaths, the Middle East 50,643 cases and 2,847 deaths, the US and Canada together have 149,298 cases with 2,577 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 14,910 cases with 348 deaths, Africa 4,786 cases with 150 deaths and Oceania 4,864 cases with 20 deaths.