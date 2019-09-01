GLDM Degree College celebrates National Sports Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: To celebrate National Sports Day 2019 aiming at encouraging students to inculcate physical activities and sports in their everyday lives, the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial (GLDM) Degree College, Hiranagar organised number of sports events including badminton, table tennis, chess, carrom at College Multipurpose Hall.

Principal, Prof. T.R Sharma was the Chief Guest on the occasion who presented prizes to the winners and runners up of the events in both men and women sections.

Before the prize distribution, Prof. Sharma paid floral tributes to hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand in whose honour National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29.

Among those present on the occasion were Prof. Daya Vilas (Vice-Principal), Dr. Purflit Bambroo (Convenor IQAC), Prof. Ajay Kumar (Convenor Sports), Prof. Vikram Singh (Physical Director) and other staff members.

In chess men section, Shubdeep emerged winner and Vikas runner-up and in women section Vidushi was declared winner and Bhawani runner-up.

In badminton men section singles, Sumit defeated Keshav and in doubles Rahul and Keshav defeated Akhil and Shubdeep while in women section, Diksha outplayed Monika.

In Table Tennis men section, Sunny Sharma trounced Shubdeep.

Rahul Sharma in men section was declared as winner in Carrom whereas Diksha emerged winner in women carrom.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Suraj Mohini Jamwal with the assistance of Diksha Rajput and the vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Kiran Thapa.