GLDM College releases newsletter

HIRANAGAR: GLDM Hiranagar College organised a function to release its news letter ‘PRATIBIMB’ that was followed by an inter-collegiate symposium on the topic ‘Rashtriya Ekta Evam Akhandta Ki Prateek Hindi’ to celebrate Hindi Diwas. Prof. Assa Ram Sharma, Principal GDC Kathua was the chief guest of the occasion whereas Prof. Jugal Kishore Sharma, principal GDC Billawer and Prof. R. S. Jamwal, principal GDC Basohli were the guests of the honour.

Dr. T. R. Sharma, Principal highlighted the achievements of the college that are mentioned in the news letter.

Students from various colleges of district Kathua participated in the symposium whereby Rahul Sharma of GLDM Degree College Hiranagar stood first, Vijay Kumar of GDC Basohli bagged 2nd position and Bhawana Bharti of GLDM Degree College Hiranagar bagged 3rd position.

Prof. Anjali Abrol, Dr. Jagdeep Singh and Dr. Neelam Sharma were the members of the jury. The program was compered by Prof. Rakesh Sharma and vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Daya Vilas.