GLDM College Hiranagar organises poster making competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: Eco and Health Club G.L.D.M Degree College, Hiranagar in collaboration with EVS Department organised a poster making competition to celebrate International Ozone day. Principal, Tilak Raj Sharma was the Chief Guest and Prof. Daya Vilas, Dr. P. Bambroo and Prof. Anjali Abrol were the members of jury members.

Tania Sharma stood first, Aditi stood second and Kajal stood third in the competition. Prof. Neha Bhagat, Convener, Eco and Health briefed students about the significance of Ozone day. Principal and other staff members lauded the students for their endeavour. Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Kiran Thapa.