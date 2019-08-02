GLDM College Hiranagar holds symposium on patriotism, nationality

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: On the second day of Swachhta Pakhwada , a symposium on the topic ‘Patriotism and Nationality’ was organised by the NSS unit of the Girdari Lal Dogra Memorial Degree College, Hiranagar in which six volunteers participated.

The symposium began with Sapath taken by the Principal, NSS Programme Officer, Staff members and all the NSS volunteers. The NSS Programme officer Prof. Rakesh Sharma welcomed the Principal, Dr. T.R Sharma and senior faculty members Prof. Daya Vilas and Dr. Praflit Bambroo on the occasion. Principal in his address stressed upon the need of patriotism and Nationality and thereby inspired the NSS Volunteers for active participation in such a activities which develop personality of the youth like NSS.