Give statehood to Jammu, fulfill aspirations of Dogras: Manjit

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Former Minister and District Congress Committee, President, Manjit Singh on Friday said people are in distress with the turning of historic erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory.

“Union Territory is demotion for the people who inherited 200 years of Dogra empire. People are upset with the degradation and want Union Government should reconsider their decision and give ‘statehood’ to Jammu,” said Manjit Singh, while speaking before the Congress workers at Vijaypur.

Before holding meeting, the Congress workers and locals assembled and appraised him about situation and worries of the business community under the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no clear information to the people whether statehood will be returned back or they have to continue in Union Territory,” he questioned, and said that Jammu always demanded statehood, never supported UT.

He said that the Government should give reservation in jobs, reservation in educational and professional colleges to the locals in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Authorities should impose restrictions on the land purchase by outsiders,” he said, addressing party workers.

The former minister said that “People want to know the status of Custodian land allotted to them.

They had earlier demanded abolition of custodian department from Jammu and Kashmir and ownership rights to the allottees on custodian land.”

He said that the Government should remove Toll Plaza in Saroor for the welfare of people.