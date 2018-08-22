Give historical look to the Basohli town

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shiv Kumar Padha

Every city or town looks alike and similar as regards the style and design of the buildings, roads, streets and Bazaars. One cannot distinguish whether the town or city he is visiting is the newly developed or an historic one. There are factors which draw a vivid line between the newly developed cities and town and the historical one. The factors which differentiate between them relate to their historical legacy, layout of the city or town, the traditions, architect, the taste of the natives, the famous products of the place and their relations with the biggest empires of the country in the past. For instance Kashi, Paryag Raj and Haridwar are known for Ganga Ghats and the temples, Jaipur is known for its pink colour, unique layout, architect and the lakes. The first look of the design of the Lucknow Railway Station tells itself its historical past. The royal palaces of Jammu, Mubarik Mandi, Temples of Purmandal and the world famous Basohli town are the historical icons of Jammu and Kashmir which need be protected by lifting the faces of these towns and cities according to their historical background and characteristics.

These days media is using the city icon in the place of writing its full name. The world famous palaces, Pashmina cottage industry and Basohli paintings are the qualities Basohli is known for.The iconic Gateway of India stone arch, Elephanta Cave Temples dedicated to Hindu God Shiva is the identity of Mumbai, Jaipur city, which also known as pink city has been entirely painted with pink color. The stone carved wheels and a team of seven galloping horses of the sun chariot of the Konark Temple is the historical identity of Odisha. The chariot wheel is used as logo in the Indian currency. Kashi Vishvanath and 2000 other temples, Kirti Mandir of Vadodra are the historical landmarks of Varanasi and Vadodra.

Races and the nations which have knowledge about their history and deep faith in their cultural heritage, integrity and solidarity can never betray their nation. The design of the old buildings, the layout of the cities, the turrets, embattled parapets, the balconies of the historical buildings are some of the features which can help give historical look to the old cities and towns. The majority of present Dogra youth neither have any knowledge about the Dogra history nor of the Pal dynasty, descendants of Chander Vanshees, which ruled Basohli state for 1500 years.

Like Mubarik Mandi and Amar Palace of Jammu the ruins of old world famous palaces, Chiterkala, cottage industry of Pashmina and Ayurveda are the landmarks of Basohli history which differentiates the town from other newly developed towns and cities of the State. In order to keep the present generation connected with their native land, create historical environment around them and make them feel pride in their culture Basohli and other towns must be given a historical look by lifting the face of the towns or cities in accordance with the historical demand and themes of the place. There was a time when Basohli was considerd as the remote corner of Jammu and Kashmir but, after the completion of Atal Setu over river Ravi, Basohli town has not only become the first town and gateway of Jammu and Kashmir but it has thrown open the flood gates for the visitors from other states. In order to apprise the visitors about the historical importance of the town the following changes must be made so that one feels the historical touch of the place,

1. The arcs, turrets, parapets and the gates should be constructed at the entrance and the exit of the town. (2). The walls alongside the roads leading to the town should be decorated with the paintings based upon the themes of the Basohli school of arts. (3). Big permanent hoardings should be displayed alongside the roads depicting Ayurvedic background and the Pashmina cottage industry of the town. (4). A tall statue of the first Raja, of old Basohli State, Bhoopat Pal be installed in the triangular chowk, where the three roads part from. (5). The different roads leading to the town, Atal Setu, Mahadera Temple and others be named after the famous Rajas of the Pal dynasty. (6). The electric light poles be given classical shape. (7). A colour code be assigned to the whole town. (8). Giant sized LED screens be installed on the important places of the town which screen the famous places, temples and the tourist places of the town. (9). The ruins should be illuminated with the flood lights and a light and sound programme be started in the ruins the theme of the script for the show light be taken from Basohli history.

Every awakened nation feels proud of their historical legacy which must be protected and presented to the outer world. The budding generation should be provided with the historical environment so that they never feel alienated to their own land.