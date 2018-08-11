Give chance to youths in Panchayat, municipal elections: Sodhi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: S.S Sodhi, Chairman, J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi expressed gratitude to the Governor, N.N Vohra for declaring to conduct Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections in the State.

In the meeting held here, Sodhi discussed the issue of participation of qualified youths (both boys & girls) in Panchayat, Municipal and Assembly elections so that they take all necessary steps for the betterment of the general public.

Sodhi further stated that the qualified youth of today is fully aware about the problems of the common man and as such will be helpful in mitigating the problems/suffering of the general public who actually deserve it. Accordingly, he appealed to all the political parties to give chance to the youths of today for participating in Panchayat and Municipal elections expected to conducting soon, for the welfare of the general public.

The chairman also appreciated the young generation for leading in every field wherever they find opportunity, as such he assured that they will prove and work up to our expectations for providing relief to the poor people in every respect and also seeking job opportunities for them.